ajc logo
X

Police: Suspect chewed off man's ear, face in Oregon attack

Georgia News
17 minutes ago
Police in a Portland, Oregon, suburb say a suspect attacked a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform and chewed off the victim's ear and part of his face before authorities pulled him away

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A suspect attacked a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform in a Portland suburb and chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face before police could intervene, authorities said Tuesday.

The injuries to the unidentified victim from Hillsboro, Oregon, were so severe that his skull was visible after the attack early Tuesday, Gresham police said in a statement.

Police arrested 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer and booked him on an accusation of assault in the second degree after identifying him through fingerprints, they said. Kraemer recently moved to Oregon from Georgia, police said.

Authorities are investigating whether drug use may have prompted Kraemer’s behavior.

No case information was listed for Kraemer in Oregon's online court system and he had yet to make a court appearance.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kraemer had an attorney who could comment.

Gresham is a city of about 113,000 people about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Portland.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy4h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
9h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp, Jones eye new crime crackdowns in 2023
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Big decisions loom for Fulton County investigation of Trump
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Georgia's Bennett applauds TCU's Duggan as 'A-plus dude'
8m ago
Georgia's 2-TE set uncertain for national title game vs. TCU
46m ago
Column: New year on the PGA Tour more mysterious than ever
2h ago
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
4h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top