Police: Suburban Atlanta man killed 3 relatives after fight

AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his mother, stepfather and cousin at a suburban Atlanta home.
Cobb County police say a domestic dispute on Tuesday led Marcus Smith, 37, to shoot and kill his 60-year-old mother, Janice Peaks; his 63-year-old stepfather, Donnell Peaks; and his 38-year-old cousin, Cameron King.
Police found Donnell and Janice Peaks dead when they arrived at a home in the Atlanta suburb of Austell. King was found shot, dying shortly after arriving at an Atlanta hospital.
A warrant obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution finds Donnell Peaks was shot in the head and legs, while Janice Peaks and King were both shot in the head. Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said King and Smith were first or second cousins.
Police on Tuesday arrested Smith on a nearby street not far from the home. He's charged with three counts each of felony murder and aggravated assault and remained jailed without bail Wednesday in Cobb County. It's unclear if Smith has a lawyer to speak for him.
The warrant says the shooting followed a verbal and physical fight. Delk said police believe no one other suspects were involved.