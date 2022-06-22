Police: Suburban Atlanta man killed 3 relatives after fight

Cobb County police say a domestic dispute on Tuesday led Marcus Smith, 37, to shoot and kill his 60-year-old mother, Janice Peaks; his 63-year-old stepfather, Donnell Peaks; and his 38-year-old cousin, Cameron King.

Police found Donnell and Janice Peaks dead when they arrived at a home in the Atlanta suburb of Austell. King was found shot, dying shortly after arriving at an Atlanta hospital.