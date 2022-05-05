Police: Store guard shot, wounded officer on burglary call

ATLANTA (AP) — A police officer investigating a burglary call at a shoe store in Atlanta was shot and wounded Thursday by a security guard, authorities said.
The security guard faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct, news outlets reported. He's being held at the Fulton County Jail.
Police investigators said that when officers arrived at the northwest Atlanta store shortly after 6 a.m., they immediately went to the back where they found burglars had broken through a wall to the store. They said the suspects had fled. While that was happening, police said a security guard fired a shot that hit an officer in the leg.
The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was reported to be recovering.
“We’re currently speaking with him, reviewing video and looking at all aspects to give us the clearest picture of what transpired,” Assistant Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.
Atlanta police said the wounded officer was a four-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, but did not release his name.
The burglary investigation remained active. Schierbaum said that police are trying to piece together events leading up to the burglary.