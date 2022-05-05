Police: Store guard shot, wounded officer on burglary call

The security guard faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct, news outlets reported. He's being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Police investigators said that when officers arrived at the northwest Atlanta store shortly after 6 a.m., they immediately went to the back where they found burglars had broken through a wall to the store. They said the suspects had fled. While that was happening, police said a security guard fired a shot that hit an officer in the leg.