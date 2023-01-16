ajc logo
X

Police shoot and injure man at suburban Atlanta gas station

Georgia News
10 minutes ago
A man was shot by a police officer at a gas station in suburban Atlanta early Monday after police were told he was waving a gun around

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A man was shot by a police officer at a gas station in suburban Atlanta early Monday after police were told he was waving a gun around.

Snellville Detective Jeff Manley told WXIA-TV that police had received multiple calls about a man carrying a gun and acting erratically in different locations.

One of the officers who responded tried to talk to the man, Snellville police said, but he pulled out his gun.

Manley said the officer shot at the man, hitting him at least once in the lower body. Manley said the suspect's injuries are not life-theatening.

Police said the officer suffered a minor injury, but didn't explain further.

Investigators said they found the man’s gun at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry into the shooting.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again
5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta community development nonprofit embraces the legacy of MLK
8h ago

Credit: David Zalubowski

2nd Colorado library closes due to meth contamination
5h ago

Credit: David Zalubowski

2nd Colorado library closes due to meth contamination
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
The Latest
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top