Police seek clues after woman and dog killed in Atlanta park

Police on Wednesday released a photo of Janness crossing a rainbow-painted Pride crosswalk near the park in the city's Midtown neighborhood. News outlets report that Janness was a bartender at a nearby restaurant.

Chip Powell said he had worked with Janness for eight years when she had been the bar manager at a local improv theater.

"Katie was the most down to earth, beautiful spirit that you would ever meet," Powell told WXIA-TV. "So many people in the community knew and love her."

Mourners on Wednesday left flowers, as well as dog treats, near the park entrance where her body was found.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.