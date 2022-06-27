ajc logo
X

Police say restaurant workers shot in argument over mayo

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
Police say a man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at a Subway sandwich shop in Atlanta, killing one employee and injuring another

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at an Atlanta sandwich shop, killing one employee and injuring another, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta. Police said the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire, news outlets reported.

As of early Monday morning, Atlanta Police didn't release information about an arrest or details about a suspect.

“What you're seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy, a senseless tragedy that we've seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire and now we have someone dead,” interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB-TV.

Police did not immediately release the names of the two women, and the condition of the injured woman wasn't immediately available.

“It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” restaurant co-owner Willie Glenn.

Editors' Picks
Property taxes throughout DeKalb set to rise amid inflation squeeze4h ago
Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care
5h ago
Man convicted of guards’ murders kills himself in prison, officials say
13h ago
1 killed in triple shooting in Buckhead parking lot
2h ago
1 killed in triple shooting in Buckhead parking lot
2h ago
Briefs: Davi Crimmins off Weiss’ podcast network; Mz. Shyneka on WE-TV; no more ‘Woke’
20h ago
The Latest
Officials: Georgia man sentenced to die kills self in prison
2h ago
Taylor drives in go-ahead run, Dodgers top Braves 5-3 in 11
10h ago
GA Lottery
10h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top