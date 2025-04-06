Police say a dead horse has been found along a busy roadway in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta say they have taken steps to remove a horse found dead on a sidewalk along a busy downtown street.

The Atlanta Police Department said on social media that the horse’s owner has been identified and “that person is cooperating with us.”

Personnel from the police department and Atlanta Fire Department were coordinating efforts to remove the horse “in a safe and respectful" manner and asked the public to avoid the area. No information was immediately released on how long it had been there or how it died.