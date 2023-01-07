Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument

The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to reported shots fired, police said they found the victim wounded near the food court.

The suspect fled and was arrested about 45 minutes later at an apartment complex 7 miles away from the mall, police told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.