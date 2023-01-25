Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest

Thomas was released on $1,850 bond Monday, about eight hours after being taken into custody. He denied wrongdoing in a post to his personal Facebook page.

“Y’all know I’m not that type of person,” Thomas wrote. “I know better than that my momma taught me well! I’ll never EVER put my hands on a female!!"

According to the police report, Thomas and the girl were arguing over an unidentified male she was following on social media. She said she wanted to leave, but Thomas blocked the door and told her she couldn't. He also prevented her from making a call to her mother, the report said.

That’s when the argument became physical, she told police. Thomas grabbed her right arm, bruising her biceps, before she started scratching, kicking and hitting Thomas to get him off her.

She said Thomas pushed her and she fell “face first into the bed leaving bruises and abrasions on her shins.” When she tried to get up, he pushed her again, causing her to fall back first on the bed, causing an abrasion on the side of her left leg.

Thomas gave a different version to police, saying the girl began “choking” and hitting him and that she would not let him leave. He told police he “placed her on the bed softly while she was hitting him,” and advised her to settle down before he went to talk to a friend on the phone.

Thomas remains a member of the Georgia football program, but could face discipline that includes a suspension.

“While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” the athletic department said in a statement released Monday.

