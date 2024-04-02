BreakingNews
Officials ID driver accused of breaching FBI gate in Chamblee
Georgia News

Police release name of man accused of ramming vehicle into front gate of FBI Atlanta office

Police in Georgia have released the name of the man who they say rammed an SUV into the front gate at the FBI’s Atlanta office
19 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia on Tuesday released the name of the man who they say rammed an SUV into the front gate at the FBI's Atlanta office.

A DeKalb County police spokesperson said officers have secured warrants for interference with government property against Ervin Lee Bolling. The charges did not immediately show up in online court records Tuesday, and it wasn't clear whether Bolling had an attorney who could comment.

The FBI has said the crash happened just after noon Monday when the man tried to follow another vehicle through the gate. The man was taken to an Atlanta hospital for evaluation.

Pete Ellis, assistant special agent in charge of the agency’s Atlanta office, told reporters that special agents who were passing by took the man into custody and no one was injured. Agents and bomb technicians checked the vehicle “as a precaution,” Ellis said.

Video from the scene showed a reddish-orange SUV with its hood crumpled against a retractable barrier just inside the front gate.

