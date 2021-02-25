Police probing computer hack into Cobb County Schools system

The Cobb County Police Department's Technology Based Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as a cyberattack, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said. The district said it can't yet disclose who mounted the attack or why.

“We do not yet know the motives of those attacking the district’s AlertPoint system,” the school district said in a statement. “However, it appears the crime was committed to disrupt education across the district, create district-wide chaos, and produce anxiety in the district’s students, parents, and staff. This was not a ‘prank,’ nor will it be treated like one.”