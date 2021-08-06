Police: Potential witness in Atlanta park stabbing located

“I ran up to her, I tried to feel for a pulse but it was clear that she was gone. I turned around and I just ran out of the park,” Clark told WXIA-TV. “It was dark, and I didn’t know what was going on. I was terrified and shocked. That’s when I called the cops immediately.”

Clark said she did not think Janness was targeted, and she wasn't the type of person who would get into a heated argument.

“She didn’t have a lot of people outside of her job that she would speak to on a regular basis besides her friends,” Clark said. “I just thought, maybe it was somebody who saw an opportunity. That’s all I can think. I honestly don’t know.”