Police: Person of interest in Yale student slaying stole car

The report filed by police in Mansfield, Massachusetts, alleged Qinxuan Pan took a blue GMC Terrain for a test drive from a dealership on Feb. 6 and never returned it. Pan also allegedly put a commercial Connecticut license plate on the vehicle to conceal its identity, the New Haven Register reported.

The 29-year-old Pan has not been identified as a suspect but is considered a person of interest in the killing of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, who was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street.