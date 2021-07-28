ajc logo
X

Police on the lookout for stolen Chick-fil-A delivery car

Georgia News
57 minutes ago
Police in north Alabama are seeking the public's help in finding a Chick-fil-A delivery vehicle that was stolen from a restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in north Alabama are seeking the public’s help in finding a Chick-fil-A delivery vehicle that was stolen from a restaurant.

The white 2020 Kia Soul was stolen from a Chick-fil-A on South Memorial Parkway on Friday, Huntsville police said.

The restaurant has two identical Kia Souls. The one that was stolen has a large Chick-fil-A logo on it and Alabama tag 47A5R36, police said.

Police posted photos of the vehicle on social media, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Georgia-based Chick-fil-A has more than 2,400 restaurants across the U.S.

In Other News
1
Woman stabbed to death in Atlanta's Piedmont Park
2
Tennessee State, other schools sending mementos into space
3
Fried expected to start for the Braves against Mets
4
Orlando City SC faces Atlanta United FC in conference matchup
5
GA Lottery
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top