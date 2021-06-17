Police: Officer kills suspect, possibly while being dragged

Holly Springs Police Chief Tommy Keheley said investigators believe Holly Springs officer Joe Burson, 25, shot the suspect late Wednesday while he was being dragged by a vehicle, but said an inquiry is ongoing.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles said Burson was dragged but managed to fire shots at the driver, who was identified as 29-year-old Ansy Dolce. Miles said Burson and Dolce both died despite receiving first aid. The state agency is investigating Burson’s shooting of the suspect.