Police: Motive elusive in shooting at fire hydrant factory

Police identified the dead men as Michael Dobbins and David Horton. Police Chief Jamie Smith said that as far as he knew, the Hortons shared the same last name but were not related. All involved worked at the sprawling plant that gave the city in northwest Alabama its nickname of “Fire Hydrant Capital of the World.”

The two survivors —- Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd — were in critical condition at a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after the shooting, Cartee said.

The hospital was unable to provide an update on their conditions Wednesday, but Byrd's pastor told Al.com that he was undergoing surgery for extensive injuries. Pastor Glenn Randall sent a text around 4 a.m. Wednesday asking members of the congregation, Crossroads Assembly of God in Albertville, to pray for the young man.

Mueller Co., based in Cleveland, Tennessee, is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Mueller Water Products Inc., which calls itself a leading maker of water distribution and measurement products in North America. More than 400 people work at the Albertville plant.

A police officer stands at the entrance to a Mueller Co. fire hydrant plant where police said multiple people were shot to death and others were wounded in Albertville, Ala., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt