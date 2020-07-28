Police: Mom charged in willful crash that killed her baby

Titayanna Phillips, 21, also was charged with aggravated assault in the crash Monday evening that also injured the father, news outlets reported. The infant was identified in reports as Khy’undra Henderson.

Police said the child's father, Undra Henderson, 27, had just placed his daughter in a car and was driving away from a location in northwest Atlanta when Phillips rear-ended his car with her SUV several times around 7 p.m. Monday.