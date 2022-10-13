Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect

In a tweet late Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department said, “We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.”

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, the tweet said. It wasn't immediately known Thursday if Leilani Simon had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.