Police: Man kills 1-year-old daughter and mom, then himself

36 minutes ago
Investigators say a missing 1-year-old  Georgia child who authorities issued an Amber Alert after she was kidnapped by her father has been shot to death

RIVERSIDE, Ga. (AP) — A missing 1-year-old child who authorities issued an Amber Alert after she was kidnapped by her father was shot to death early Sunday morning behind a church in Georgia, investigators said.

Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, also killed the mother of his child and wounded the grandmother at a home in Covington before kidnapping the baby, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told media outlets.

Bennett killed himself after calling 911 to let officers know he was near a church in Riverside and that he was going to kill his daughter, authorities said.

Police and Newton County deputies said they heard the shots as they arrived.

The GBI issued the Amber Alert after the child's wounded grandmother was able to tell officers that Bennett killed the mother of his child and kidnapped her daughter. Her condition has not been released.

