Georgia News

Police kill Greyhound bus passenger they say walked onto Atlanta freeway while armed with a knife

Police say a passenger on a Greyhound bus was shot and killed by officers after running onto a major freeway in Atlanta while armed with a knife
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A passenger on a Greyhound bus was shot and killed by police after running onto a major freeway in Atlanta while armed with a knife, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 75 south of downtown Atlanta. Police said officers were initially responding to a call reporting a person stabbed on a Greyhound bus. A news release gave no more details on the reported stabbing.

Officers made repeated attempts to disarm the man, but he continued to walk into the path of cars and trucks on the interstate, police said. He then “moved towards officers aggressively,” police said in the statement.

The officers then opened fire on the man, who was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

No officers were injured, nor were any drivers on the freeway, police said.

More details were expected to be released later Thursday.

