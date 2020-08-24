Police investigating death of 3-year-old found in pond

School Principal Lynn Brown said the passerby could not swim and told the teachers about the boy in the pond. Brown said one of the teachers jumped into the water to save the boy, who was not a student at the school.

“It was very disheartening that we could not save the child,” Brown said.

An official cause of death was not immediately released. Wessinger said no criminal charges have been filed but that may change. He also said the autopsy report could take several weeks.