Police investigate after reported shooting at Georgia mall

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Police and emergency vehicles were on the scene at a mall south of Atlanta on Thursday afternoon responding to reports of a shooting.
Officers were called to Southlake Mall in Morrow, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Atlanta, around 3 p.m., WSB-TV reported.
Morrow Fire Department Chief Roger Swint told WXIA-TV that one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The person's condition was not immediately released.
The Morrow Police Department, which is leading the investigation, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Clayton County police said in an email that they responded as an assisting agency and referred requests for details to Morrow police.