BreakingNews
3 children, 3 adults killed at Christian school in Nashville
X

Police investigate after drugs, alcohol put teen in hospital

Georgia News
4 hours ago
Police in coastal Georgia say they're investigating what led up to a teenager being left at a hospital after becoming severely intoxicated with drugs and alcohol

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Police in coastal Georgia are investigating what led up to a teenager being left at a hospital after becoming severely intoxicated with drugs and alcohol.

Glynn County police said investigators interviewed the 19-year-old victim Sunday at a hospital in Brunswick, five days after he was admitted. Three juveniles brought the teenager to the emergency room late Tuesday, police said, and left before officers arrived.

The teen had no signs of physical injury but was being treated for “a high level of intoxication from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol,” police said in a news release.

Glynn County police say investigators have interviewed several juveniles and are consulting with prosecutors and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No criminal charges have been announced.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE: Residents near Spalding reservoir evacuated; dam could fail2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp rules out 2024 bid, keeps ‘open mind’ on GOP nominee
7h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Cobb murder suspect strangled man, fought with officers, police say
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia House approves bill that would tax electricity for vehicles
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia House approves bill that would tax electricity for vehicles
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia deputies shoot, wound motorcyclist after chase
2h ago
Rhodes ready to take his place in WrestleMania spotlight
9h ago
José Abreu, Trea Turner among key players in new spots
9h ago
Featured

Does insurance cover hail damage to your car, house?
5h ago
‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
5h ago
From 2019: Atlantans make trip to Ghana’s ‘Door of No Return’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top