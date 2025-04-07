Police interview 'person of interest' after 4 people are found dead in central Georgia home

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — Detectives in central Georgia have been questioning a “person of interest” after three adults and a child were found dead at residence over the weekend, police said.

All four victims are related to one another, and police believe the suspect knew the family, Perry police said. They ranged in age from 2 to 82. They were found Saturday evening at the Timberline Mobile Home Park by officers sent there to check on their well-being, police said.

“The Perry Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no active danger to the Perry community at this time,” police said in a statement.