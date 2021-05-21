Police in southwest Georgia kill man in shootout

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Police in southwest Georgia say they shot and killed a man who fired at police officers early Friday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Albany officers responded to a report of a shooting, finding a man who was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Macon.
While officers were investigating, GBI says the man suspected in the first shooting, 23-year-old Kortnee Lashon Warren, was spotted with a gun in his hand. Investigators say that officers ordered Warren to drop the gun, but that Warren instead aimed at officers and began shooting.
Albany officers shot back and hit Warren, who later died at a hospital.
No officers were injured.
The Dougherty County district attorney will decide whether to prosecute anyone once GBI's investigation is complete.