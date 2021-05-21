Police in southwest Georgia kill man in shootout

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Albany officers responded to a report of a shooting, finding a man who was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Macon.

While officers were investigating, GBI says the man suspected in the first shooting, 23-year-old Kortnee Lashon Warren, was spotted with a gun in his hand. Investigators say that officers ordered Warren to drop the gun, but that Warren instead aimed at officers and began shooting.