Police in Georgia responding to gun shots at home detain 19 people, probe possible sex trafficking

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta-area city responding to shots fired at a home on Thursday found numerous women there and are investigating the possibility the residence was used for sex trafficking, authorities said.

South Fulton police detained 19 people at the home, most of them women between 16 and about 40 years old, police said. South Fulton is about 20 miles (32km) southwest of Atlanta.

Neighbors had complained the home was used for parties. South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said a “sex party” had been advertised for this weekend at the residence.