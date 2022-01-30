Hamburger icon
Police in Georgia remove live vulture from vehicle grill

Georgia News
14 minutes ago
A police department in Georgia got an unusual request for help

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A police department in Georgia got an unusual request for help.

Police on Tybee Island outside Savannah say a woman came to the station on Saturday with a live vulture in the grill of her vehicle.

She told police she struck it on a rural road in South Carolina. When she stopped to check for damage, the bird was still there. She couldn't remove it herself and couldn't find anyone to help on the way to Tybee Island.

So she came to the police department, Tybee Island police said on its Facebook page. Officers removed the bird and brought it into the building to stay warm. They also sought veterinary care.

