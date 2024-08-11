Police in Athens, Georgia shoot and kill suspect after report he was waving a gun

Georgia News

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Athens, Georgia, shot and killed a man Sunday after responding to a report he was waving a gun, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Responding officers saw the suspect with the weapon at a Verizon store around 1:30 a.m. and chased him, repeatedly shouting for him to drop the gun, according to preliminary findings by the GBI.

The agency said the suspect turned and fired the gun at pursuing officers at one point, prompting two officers to return fire. The suspect was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

The GBI identified the suspect as 26-year-old Marquavious Sims and said it will investigate the shooting and turn its findings over to the local district attorney.

