Police identify woman killed in Georgia supermarket shooting

Laquitta Willis, 41, died from injuries suffered in the shooting Monday inside the Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur, DeKalb County police said Tuesday. The suspected shooter, 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr. of Palmetto, is charged with murder and aggravated assault. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges against him.

Tucker and a DeKalb County sheriff's reserves deputy were both injured when they exchanged fire. Tucker remained in a hospital but was expected to survive, police said. DeKalb County Reserves Deputy Danny Jordan, 54, was shot twice but was wearing a bulletproof vest and remained hospitalized in “stable condition” Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a release.