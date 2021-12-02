Police: Homeless man fatally stabbed teen without motive

“This appears to be a completely random act. We do not have a motive,” Shannon said. “I would best describe it as an innocent child victim having a chance encounter with a very violent criminal.”

Williams pleaded guilty three years ago in Atlanta to aggravated assault-strangulation and battery on a person 65 or older for a random 2014 attack, court records show. Court procedures were delayed for four years because Williams was found mentally incompetent to assist in his defense.

A man was walking down the street when Williams jumped out from behind a wall, ran up behind him, put him in a tight chokehold and beat him on the head, transcripts of WIlliams' 2018 court hearing show.

The victim testified that he could not breathe during the attack and was about to pass out when passersby intervened. Williams threw the victim into a ravine, leaving him with a permanent arm injury, and ran away. Williams was arrested after a short search of the area.

The victim said that he asked Williams during the attack if he wanted money.

“He said no. He knows my kind and he is going to finish me,” the victim told Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. “I'm lucky to be alive. The intent was to kill me."

Williams had served four years in jail and a mental hospital. Prosecutors wanted an additional year, but Cox said that since Williams had no prior felony convictions, he would be sentenced to time served and released that day. Cox ordered Williams to leave Georgia immediately upon release and travel by bus to central Florida to live with his mother, who had agreed to care for him. He was to serve five years probation in Florida.

The Atlanta victim did not immediately return a call seeking comment. The Associated Press is not naming him to protect his privacy.

Williams also has arrests in the mid-2000s in central Florida for various misdemeanor charges including domestic violence, resisting arrest without violence, petty theft and carrying a concealed electronic weapon. His mother, during that period, took out a restraining order against him.

His mother did not return a call seeking comment.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office declined comment.

___

Associated Press reporter Kate Brumback in Atlanta and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.