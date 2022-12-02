ajc logo
X

Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

Georgia News
Updated 16 minutes ago
Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot and wounded on the doorstep of a Savannah home, according to police.

“At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” Savannah police said in a statement Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was out campaigning Thursday evening when he was shot in the leg outside a house near downtown Savannah, the police statement said. It said a man inside the home fired a gunshot through the closed front door. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man and jailed him on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. It was not immediately known if the man had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting occurred in the closing days of a statewide runoff campaign between Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. A runoff was required after no candidate received a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Polls in the runoff close Tuesday.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident," Warnock said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

Editors' Picks

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters 5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb Elections faces lawsuit for delays in sending 3,400 runoff absentee ballots
1h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

The Jolt: Biden moves to elevate Georgia in presidential primaries
5h ago

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
23h ago

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
23h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: David Carson

Feral hog control: 8 years, some progress, $2.5B damage/year
59m ago
Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
6h ago
GA Lottery
12h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
6h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top