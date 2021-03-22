Police: Georgia officers kill man who took 3 kids hostage

Shawn Michael Evanuk, 48, was pronounced dead after Saturday's shooting in Centerville, the agency said in a statement, adding that Evanuk was out of jail on bond for simple battery family violence at the time.

Authorities were sent to the home on a report of a domestic dispute, according to the statement from GBI Special Agent Todd Crosby. When officers arrived, Evanuk, who had been ordered to stay away from the residence as part of his bond agreement, was standing in the driveway, Crosby said.