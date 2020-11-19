Police: Georgia man may have molested children in Tennessee

Commerce police tell WMC-TV that a former Memphis resident contacted them to say he was molested too. Investigators are now talking with other possible victims.

The indictment against Blackmon lists acts of child molestation involving fondling, sodomy and taking photos and videos. Investigators say one victim as young as 8 years old.

Commerce police say Blackmon met alleged victims through a baseball team. Police say he had snacks for boys and had four wheelers and a batting cage at his home.

Blackmon was arrested in 1992 in Huntsville, Alabama, for second-degree sexual abuse.

He moved to the Memphis area and left around 2002 after being questioned about possible inappropriate contact with children.

Commerce police say Blackmon worked in Iraq for a supply contractor, reporting he was fired for inappropriate conduct.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asks anyone who may have been abused to contact them at 404-270-8870.