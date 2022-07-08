ajc logo
Police: Georgia man killed after dragging officer with car

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Suburban Atlanta police officers have shot and killed a man

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Suburban Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man Thursday who they say pinned an officer with his car and dragged the officer through a motel parking lot.

Esteban Ramirez, 26, of Atlanta, was shot and killed in the suburb of Marietta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. An unnamed Marietta police officer received minor injuries.

Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy told WSB-TV that officers were trying to stop Ramirez because he had been identified as a suspicious person.

The GBI said that after officers approached Ramirez in a car, he put the car in reverse, hit a police car, pinned an officer between the two vehicles and then dragged and injured the officer.

Witnesses said police fired multiple times, striking Ramirez in the head. Ramirez was taken to a hospital but died. The officer was treated and released.

GBI agents will present findings to the Cobb County district attorney, who will decide whether to pursue charges.

