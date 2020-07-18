Police, firefighters help Georgia man clean up his home

Working with many donated supplies, crews put in a water line to the home, which hadn’t had service in some time, and carted out loads of accumulated refuse. Acker had been living alone in the house with several dogs and was embarrassed to seek help from home health services. He was unable to even begin the process to deal with it.

The Floyd County Police Department is working with the Sheriff’s Office, Brotherhood of Firefighters and Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force to not only clean the home but repair it and make it a livable place over the next few days.

It’s the second time the group, called FCPD Works, has gotten together to help.

Public Animal Welfare Services picked up Acker’s dogs to get them veterinary services and told him they’d be bringing them back soon.

“They’ve helped a lot,” he said. “It’s hard to accept help, even when you need it. My neighbors have helped ... they’ve cut the grass. And friends have helped.”

Those kindnesses have given him a renewed desire to overcome his health conditions and, hopefully, be able to get out of the house again.

“I can’t wait to get out into the woods again and just see the beauty.”