Police, firefighters help Georgia man clean up his home

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — It may have started with the loss of his loved one, or it may have begun when he started to get really sick but, either way, life became an overwhelming force that piled up — layer upon layer.
In Ken Acker’s home on Floyd Springs Road, those layers started getting peeled back Thursday, when crews of police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and other county agencies started the process of giving him a fresh start.
“Every time people talk about the law, they say all they want to do is write tickets. Every time they talk about animal control, they say all they want to do is write tickets,” Acker paused, gesturing toward the large group of volunteers working in the heat. “They came to help.”
Overwhelmed for a moment, he paused again.
“It showed me how many good people are out there,” he said.
Working with many donated supplies, crews put in a water line to the home, which hadn’t had service in some time, and carted out loads of accumulated refuse. Acker had been living alone in the house with several dogs and was embarrassed to seek help from home health services. He was unable to even begin the process to deal with it.
The Floyd County Police Department is working with the Sheriff’s Office, Brotherhood of Firefighters and Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force to not only clean the home but repair it and make it a livable place over the next few days.
It’s the second time the group, called FCPD Works, has gotten together to help.
Public Animal Welfare Services picked up Acker’s dogs to get them veterinary services and told him they’d be bringing them back soon.
“They’ve helped a lot,” he said. “It’s hard to accept help, even when you need it. My neighbors have helped ... they’ve cut the grass. And friends have helped.”
Those kindnesses have given him a renewed desire to overcome his health conditions and, hopefully, be able to get out of the house again.
“I can’t wait to get out into the woods again and just see the beauty.”