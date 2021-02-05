Police: Fingerprint led them to 2003 Georgia murder suspect

Born in 1974, Barfield would have been 30 when Woolfolk was killed.

Carter testified that he and Detective Matt Sitler traveled Aug. 19 to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Barfield was living. The suspect agreed to an interview and acknowledged that in 2003 he lived in Columbus, Georgia, where he worked as a furniture salesman.

Barfield told the detectives he never knew Woolfolk, and denied he was ever in Woolfolk’s home, where police claimed to find his fingerprint.

Police got a warrant for his arrest Dec. 30 and sent it to the U.S. Marshals, who arrested Barfield on Jan. 21. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Tuesday.

Police have not been able to identify a second fingerprint found at the crime scene. With witnesses saying Woolfolk left the bar with three men, Carter said Friday that it's unlikely one man alone could have lifted a big-screen TV in 2003.

This story has been corrected to show Alvin Barfield's age is 46, not 47.