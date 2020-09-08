Police: Ex-boyfriend fatally shot woman, her mother

Justin Deion Turner, 23, was charged Monday with two counts of murder in the death of 22-year-old Crystal Williams and her mother, 46-year-old Danyel Sims, news outlets reported. Turner was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Dunwoody police said Williams was leaving an apartment complex Sunday evening with her mother, her brother Malachi, and a child when Turner cut them off and fired multiple shots into their vehicle.