Police: 'Crawling burglar' wormed way into many restaurants

He is linked to at least a dozen such crimes, in which cash and liquor were stolen, police in Cobb County told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The thefts were part of a months-long burglary spree dating to September at restaurants in the Marietta, Kennesaw and Acworth areas northwest of Atlanta, police said. The spree ended with the arrest this month of Aron Jermaine Major of Atlanta during a traffic stop, authorities said.