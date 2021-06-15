Police chief: 2nd victim dies among 8 shot in Savannah

“I’m pretty sure 60 shell casings did not come from just one weapon,” he said.

The other man killed, 20-year-old Arthur Milton, died Friday night.

Minter said police Saturday night spotted a red Honda matching witness descriptions of the car linked to the shooting. He said two people in the car tried to flee a traffic stop, but both were apprehended.

“At this time detectives are still investigating, trying to determine whether those two individuals arrested Saturday night are connected” to the Friday shootings, Minter said. “We don’t have a connection at this time.”

Minter and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the investigation has been slowed by witnesses — including some of the shooting victims — refusing to share information with police.

The police chief said his department plans to use $10,000 to set up a reward fund for cash payments to people whose tips lead to arrests in the case.