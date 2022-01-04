Police charge mother, saying she lied about son's death

Gwinnett County police arrested 29-year-old Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, charging her with murder and three counts of cruelty to children. Imafiabor remained jailed Tuesday with no bail set. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer representing her.

Police said that Imafiabor called them on Christmas to report that her 1-year-old son had died after being hit by a truck the day before. Police said the woman told them the boy had seemed fine but died overnight.