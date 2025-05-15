Police charge man with murder after 4 people are found dead in central Georgia home

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — Police in central Georgia arrested a man Thursday on murder charges in the killings of three adults and a 2-year-old child found dead in a mobile home last month.

The Perry Police Department obtained warrants charging 34-year-old Michael James Jordan with four counts of murder more than a month after jailing him for lesser crimes. Online records show Jordan has been locked up in Houston County since April 5, the day after the bodies were found, on charges of aggravated stalking and marijuana possession.

The four victims were discovered April 4 by officers dispatched to check on their welfare at a mobile home park in Perry, a rural city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Macon.