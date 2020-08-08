X

Police: Atlanta toddler shoots self after finding gun

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
Atlanta police say a toddler has been hospitalized in critical condition after shooting himself in the head

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police said a toddler was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after shooting himself in the head.

Officers were called to a home Saturday morning after a 2-year-old boy found a loaded gun and shot himself, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Officer Anthony Grant, an Atlanta police spokesman, said the shooting appears to be accidental.

Grant said investigators were questioning multiple people at the home, but police did not immediately announce any charges.

It's at least the second serious gun accident in Georgia's largest city in recent weeks, WSB-TV reported. A 3-year-old Atlanta boy died July 28 after shooting himself in the head.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.