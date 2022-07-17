ajc logo
Police: Atlanta man shot with crossbow by assailant

1 hour ago
Police say an Atlanta man was shot with a crossbow Saturday by another man

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say an Atlanta man was shot with a crossbow Saturday by another man.

The man was found with a chest wound after police responded to a call about the shooting.

Police said Sunday that it appears the man was shot at a convenience store west of downtown. They said it appears the victim was standing outside the convenience store when a man arrived in a gold minivan, got out, and shot the victim with an arrow from a crossbow.

Police said the victim refused to cooperate further and was taken to a hospital conscious and alert. Police are still investigating. No suspect was named

