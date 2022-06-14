BreakingNews
Police arrest man with gun in suburban Atlanta store

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Police have arrested an armed man who barricaded himself inside a store at a suburban Atlanta shopping center, leading to evacuations

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police arrested an armed man Tuesday who barricaded himself inside a store at a suburban Atlanta shopping center, leading to evacuations.

Alpharetta police said the man made threatening statements and brandished a gun. Police later found him hiding in a HomeGoods near North Point Mall. Police said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Local news outlets report the man was led out of the building in handcuffs about an hour after police found him. Police did not identify the man or say what charges he faces.

A worker at the HomeGoods told WSB-TV that the armed man was also an employee and came into the store with a gun. The employee said a manager told employees and customers to run.

