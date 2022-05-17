Police arrest 8 on site of planned Atlanta police facility

Some people who say they are “forest defenders” have been camping on the site since last year. Police say they have been sabotaging construction efforts and the protesters have claimed they have driven spikes into trees to make them hazardous to cut down.

Schierbaum said Tuesday's heavy police presence at site, which included FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents, was accompanying contractors who were trucking in building materials. Schierbaum said the work was aimed at clearing unpermitted structures and making way for work preparing for site clearing and structures.

“There have been a number of concerted efforts to stop the public safety training center by committing criminal acts," Schierbaum said.

Opponents claim protesters and onlookers were illegally tackled, shocked with stun guns and arrested during a protest march elsewhere in the city on Saturday.

“What we have seen over the past few days is the use of police force and militarization to suppress constitutionally protected speech," said Devin Franklin, a lawyer with the Southern Center for Human Rights. He warned that people should distrust the police account of events “because they’re trying to change the narrative.”

May Johnson, who said she lived nearby, said Tuesday's action was also an improper use of force.

“The police raided a growing protest encampment in these woods, training SWAT rifles on environmental activists," Johnson said. “This is an attempt to demoralize a vibrant and diverse movement that is led by local communities against the replacement of the largest urban tree canopy in the United States with the largest police training compound in the United States.”

The 85-acre (35-hectare) property includes a former state prison farm.

“We do know there are other people on the property now," Schierbaum said. "We're asking them to leave. It is illegal to be on the property. There is not public access here. So if those individuals would leave, there would be no arrests.”

The Atlanta City Council voted in September to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation. The training center would include a shooting range, classrooms, a mock village, an emergency vehicle driving course, stables for police horses, and a “burn building” for firefighters to practice putting out fires. The vote came after weeks of protest from people who oppose the complex.