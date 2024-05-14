Police are unsure why a woman was in the wrong lane in a Georgia highway crash that killed 4

GARFIELD, Ga. (AP) — Investigators remain unsure why a woman was driving in the wrong lane in a head-on crash of two vehicles that killed four people in southeastern Georgia.

Georgia state troopers said Tuesday that the people who died in the crash were Shyneice Sanders, 30, of San Antonio, Texas and her three-year-old daughter Zoeigh Wright, as well as Jacquelyn Johnson and William Johnson, a married couple, both 61, who lived in Statesboro.

The crash happened late Friday on U.S. 25 about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Statesboro. All four people died before they could be taken to hospitals.