Police: 6 shot, wounded during fight in an Atlanta store

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
Authorities say six people were shot and wounded during a fight in a large crowd at a convenience store in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Six people were shot and wounded Sunday during a fight in a large crowd at a convenience store in Atlanta, authorities said.

The preliminary Investigation shows that a person involved in the dispute at Star Discount Food store fired the gunshots, Atlanta police said in a statement.

Officers found four people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the store shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Two of the other victims were found in other locations, police said. All of the victims have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said two of the victims were confirmed to be juveniles.

