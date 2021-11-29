Police: 5-year-old girl fatally shot by 3-year-old cousin

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — A five-year-old girl was fatally shot by her younger cousin in Georgia on Thanksgiving, police said.
Khalis Eberhart was hit in the chest after her 3-year-old cousin was able to reach his father's handgun, left loaded and unsecured as the family gathered for the holiday, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told WXIA-TV.
Meadows said the girl was rushed to a hospital, where she died.
“Khalis was a very vibrant little girl. She was very charismatic,” her paternal grandmother, Tracy Towns, told the station. “She was very smart, and she just liked to stay busy.”
Towns said Eberhart’s mother died earlier this year, leaving her father, Nathaniel Eberhart, to take care of their three young children on his own. The girl had a 6-year-old brother and a twin.
The police chief advised people to lock their guns or consider unloading them.
“Right now we’re in the holiday season, and our children are home from school,” Meadows said. “We understand everybody’s right to bear arms, but we would implore parents to be particularly aware of gun safety.”