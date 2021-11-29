ajc logo
X

Police: 5-year-old girl fatally shot by 3-year-old cousin

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Police say a five-year-old girl was fatally shot by her younger cousin in Georgia as their family gathered for Thanksgiving

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — A five-year-old girl was fatally shot by her younger cousin in Georgia on Thanksgiving, police said.

Khalis Eberhart was hit in the chest after her 3-year-old cousin was able to reach his father's handgun, left loaded and unsecured as the family gathered for the holiday, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told WXIA-TV.

Meadows said the girl was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

“Khalis was a very vibrant little girl. She was very charismatic,” her paternal grandmother, Tracy Towns, told the station. “She was very smart, and she just liked to stay busy.”

Towns said Eberhart’s mother died earlier this year, leaving her father, Nathaniel Eberhart, to take care of their three young children on his own. The girl had a 6-year-old brother and a twin.

The police chief advised people to lock their guns or consider unloading them.

“Right now we’re in the holiday season, and our children are home from school,” Meadows said. “We understand everybody’s right to bear arms, but we would implore parents to be particularly aware of gun safety.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
New college courses teach about civil rights leader Vivian
2h ago
STAT WATCH: Huskers' 9 single-digit Ls most in FBS since '78
7h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
10h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top