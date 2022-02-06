Police: 4 dead after car speeds away from deputy, crashes

A Monroe County sheriff's deputy clocked the Charger going 102 miles per hour at about 12:15 a.m., according to a news release on the sheriff's office Facebook page. The driver then increased the speed to 137 miles per hour. The deputy tried to pull the driver over, but the driver increased the speed again to 169 miles per hour and the deputy lost sight of the car, the release says.

About five minutes later, a person spotted a man on an exit ramp and the Charger beginning to burn along the edge of the nearby woods. Monroe County and Butts County deputies arrived and tried to remove passengers and put out the fire, the release says. The deputies were able to get two people out of the car before the smoke and flames made it impossible for them to see.