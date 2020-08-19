Police: 3-year-old dies after falling into pond at park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday after he fell into a pond at a Georgia park, authorities said.
Savannah police responded to Daffin Park Tuesday afternoon after someone found the child in the water and got him out, the Savannah Morning News reported.
The child was hospitalized and later died from his injuries. Details on his death weren't immediately released. It's unclear how the boy got into the water.
Police said the boy was at the park with a group of students from Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.
School Principal Lynn Brown said teachers intermediately responded to the situation.
“One of our teachers did try to assist a child in distress,” Brown stated. “Teachers responded very quickly. One of the teachers tried to help rescue the child.”